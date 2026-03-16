'Iran not ready for deal', AI being misused to fake pro-Khamenei march images, says Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said Tehran was not ready for a deal to end the war despite Washington's efforts. While talking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said "Yes, we're talking to them." He then added, "But I don't think they're ready. But they are getting pretty close."

The Iranian authorities had earlier denied claims of any talks with the US in regards to ending the war. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country was not interested in talks with the United States.

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"We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people," Araghchi told CBS in an interview aired Sunday.

"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us," he said adding, "There is no good experience talking with Americans."

"Iran misusing AI to feed media with fake news"

Meanwhile, Trump has said that pro-Khamenei march images are AI generated. Taking to Truth Social, the US President accused Iran of Media Manipulation and said they "are really good at “feeding” the very appreciative Fake News Media false information."

"Now, A.I. has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day," he further added.