/‘Iran has killed, maimed thousands of Americans’: Trump hails Iran strike as ‘total WIN’, blasts Republican who opposed US attack

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday (June 22) to slam Republican Congressman Thomas Massie after the latter criticised recent American military strikes on Iran. The president posted a lengthy post, calling Massie “weak” and a “pathetic loser”. This comes after Massie took to X (formerly Twitter) to express concern about the constitutionality of the strikes. He wrote, “This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our constitution.”

In a strong defence of the US action, Trump wrote, “Iran has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, and even took over the American Embassy in Tehran under the Carter Administration. We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the ‘bomb’ right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!) but, as usual… this ‘lightweight’ Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran.”

He went on to criticise Massie’s voting history and his stance on military affairs. “Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes ‘NO’ on virtually everything put before him (Rand Paul, Jr.), no matter how good something may be. He is disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for, not even acknowledging their brilliance and bravery in yesterday’s attack, which was a total and complete WIN.”

Trump added, “Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there, he doesn’t have a clue!”

He said, “MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard.”

US-Iran tensions spike

The United States, working in coordination with Israel, recently launched airstrikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.