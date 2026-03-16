/'India's diplomacy yielding results': Jaishankar hails talks with Iran amid Hormuz blockage, denies 'blanket arrangement' for Indian-flagged ships

India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has hailed ​direct talks with Iran as the most effective way ‌to restart shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that the talks with the Iranians will continue as it is yielding result. Jaishankar on Sunday (Mar 16) also spoke to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and discussed the situation in West Asia. ​On Mar 12, India's crude vessel passed through Strait of Hormuz and reached Mumbai Port safely. On Mar 15, two more LPG tanker passed the strategic chokepoint safely. Reportedly, the Indian Navy has deployed at least three warships in the Gulf of Oman to monitor and provide air-defense cover for India-bound merchant traffic.

In an interview with the Financial ⁠Times, Jaishankar said, “Certainly, from India’s perspective, it ‌is better that we reason and we coordinate and we get a solution than we don’t…While this is a welcome ‌development, there is continuing conversation because there is continued work on that." Stating that his conversation has “yeilded some results," he clarified that there was no “blanket arrangement” for Indian-flagged ships and that Iran had not received anything in exchange. When asked whether European countries ‌could replicate India’s arrangement, Jaishankar said each relationship with ​Iran “stands on its own merits.” About Indian ships crossing the Hormuz, Jaishankar highlighted that it was an example of “what diplomacy could bring.”

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Jaishankar speaks with his Saudi Arabia, UAE counterparts

After Jaishankar held the phone conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday night, Jaishankar posted on X: “Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia.” On the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said: “Exchanged views on various aspects of the regional situation.” Earlier on Thursday night, Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart first spoke on Feb 28 when the joint US-Israeli strikes began. The second call between the two took place on March 5, following the death of the Supreme Leader. During this call, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his country's thanks for India's “humane gesture” in allowing the Iranian vessel IRIS Lavan to dock in Kochi due to technical issues. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister has spoken to leaders of several countries in West Asia including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.