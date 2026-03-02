/'India always ready for dialogue, diplomacy': PM Modi pushes for peaceful resolution amid rising tension in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed that India has consistently supported dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means to resolve global conflicts. PM Modi's remark came after the conflict in West Asia intensified, which resulted in the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family on Sunday (March 1, 2026).



Speaking at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, PM Modi underscored that the situation in West Asia is a matter of grave concern for India. He reiterated that New Delhi has always called for peaceful negotiations and diplomatic engagements to settle disputes, underlining India's commitment to non-violent conflict resolution.

PM Modi highlights terrorism, extremism & radicalisation

The Prime Minister also pointed to shared global concerns regarding terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, stating that these threats pose serious challenges not only to individual nations but to the entire world.



Highlighting the importance of unity, Modi stressed that stronger international cooperation is crucial to effectively combat such dangers and maintain global peace and stability. "It is important to have close cooperation to tackle such issues for world peace and stability," he added.

Reaffirming the broader foreign policy role of India, the Prime Minister stated that New Delhi has always remained clear in advocating peace amid global tensions. "India's stance has always been clear on tensions across the world. India has consistently advocated for peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the call for peace becomes stronger," he said.