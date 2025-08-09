/'If you had been PM then UK would be speaking German!': Trump's envoy blasts on Starmer for opposing Netanyahu's takeover plan

LOGIN
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 18:19 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 18:23 IST
File photo Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Donald Trump's envoy for Israel, Mike Huckabee, launched a verbal attack on the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his stance on the ongoing war in Gaza. He said that Britain would have lost World War II to Nazi Germany under his leadership.

Donald Trump's envoy for Israel, Mike Huckabee, launched a verbal attack on the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his stance on the ongoing war in Gaza. He said that Britain would have lost World War II to Nazi Germany under his leadership. Starmer, along with several other leaders, opposed Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take full control of the Gaza Strip. “So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved?” Huckabee asked on social media.

“Did UK surrender to the Nazis and drop food to them?… If you had been PM, then UK would be speaking German!” he remarked.

'Will not be a picnic'

Hamas said on August 8 in a stern warning that Netanyahu's plan to occupy the region "is an adventure that will cost it a heavy price and will not be a picnic." The group added, "Our people and their resistance are resilient to being broken or surrendered, and Netanyahu's plans and illusions will fail."

Moreover, Hamas even said that they were ready to release all the hostages from Gaza in exchange for stopping the war and withdrawing its forces. But Netanyahu has not responded to this offer yet. Rather, he posted on X reaffiring his plan. This raised doubts around Netanyahu's claim that releasing the hostages is his priority.

Israelis protest the plan

Hundreds of Israelis gathered outside Netanyahu's office on Friday to protest against his plan to escalate the war in Gaza, citing the lives of the hostages held by Hamas. Not just that, over a hundred UK-based Israelis and allies led by the grassroots activist group Mi-neged staged a protest outside the Foreign Office to put pressure on Keir Starmer to impose immediate sanctions on Israel and end the war.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

