/'I just want to leave in peace': 25-year-old Noelia Castillo Ramos's final words to family before euthanasia

A 25-year-old woman from Spain who was left paralysed following a violent gang rape has received approval to undergo euthanasia, with the procedure reportedly scheduled for Friday (March 27). Noelia Castillo Ramos, a resident of Barcelona, made the decision after enduring years of chronic physical pain, emotional trauma, and declining mental health. Speaking in what would be one of her final interviews just days before the procedure, she expressed unwavering certainty about her choice. "I was very clear about it from the beginning," she said.

Noelia’s message to her loved ones

During her last public statements, Noelia openly acknowledged the emotional toll her decision has taken on her family. Despite their opposition, she remained resolute, emphasizing her right to peace after prolonged suffering. "None of my family is in favor of euthanasia," she said.

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"Obviously, because I'm another pillar of the family. I'm leaving, and you're staying here with all the pain. But I think, all the pain I've suffered over the years... I just want to leave in peace now and stop suffering, full stop.” "And a father's, or a mother's, or a sister's happiness doesn't have to come before a daughter's happiness or sadness of a daughter's life," she added.

Family divided over her choice

Her decision has created deep emotional conflict within her family. Her father, Geronimo, made repeated legal attempts to prevent the euthanasia. In August 2024, he successfully delayed the process by appealing to Spain’s authorities with backing from a conservative Catholic legal group. However, those efforts ultimately failed. In February 2026, Spain’s Constitutional Court ruled against his appeal, stating there was "no violation of fundamental rights," allowing the procedure to move forward under the country’s euthanasia law introduced in 2021.

Noelia’s mother, Yolanda Ramos, has struggled with the situation but has chosen to support her daughter despite her personal beliefs. "If she doesn't want to live, I can't take it anymore," Yolanda told Spanish media. "I am not in favour of euthanasia, of course I am not in favor, but I will always be by her side until the very last moment, as long as she allows me,” she added.