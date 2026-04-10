/'I didn’t know anything about it': Donald Trump's first reaction to Melania’s Epstein denial

US President Donald Trump said he was caught off guard by First Lady Melania Trump’s unexpected White House remarks, in which she firmly dismissed long-standing allegations linking her to financier Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking to MS Now, Trump claimed he had no prior awareness of her statement before she appeared publicly. He said he “didn't know anything about” the First Lady’s statement before she went on camera, adding that “she didn't know [Epstein]” before abruptly ending the interview call.

Melania Trump’s rare public address

In a rare appearance at the White House Cross Hall, Melania directly addressed years of speculation regarding her alleged ties to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. “I am not Epstein's victim,” she said. “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998.”

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She emphasized that any overlap with Epstein or Maxwell occurred only through shared social circles in New York and Palm Beach, rejecting claims of any personal or direct involvement. Warning against misinformation, she added, “These images and stories are completely false. I'm not a witness or unnamed witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes.” “The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop,” she continued, stating her legal team has successfully challenged such claims.

Melania also urged congressional action, calling for a public hearing focused on survivors of Epstein’s abuse. “I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors,” she said.

Email controversy addressed