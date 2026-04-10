/Israel denounces Pakistan defence minister's 'evil and cancerous state' remarks amid US-Iran talks

Israeli leaders have strongly condemned statements made by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, following reports that Islamabad is involved in mediating US–Iran ceasefire negotiations. In a post on X, Khawaja Asif claimed that as “peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran, and now Lebanon, and bloodletting continues unabated.”

He further added, “I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews [sic] burn in hell,” he added. Responding to the remarks, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his “call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned the comments, describing them as “these blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to ‘mediate peace,'” and added, echoing the Prime Minister’s Office, that “calling the Jewish state ‘cancerous’ is effectively calling for its annihilation.” He said, “Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (April 9) evening that Israel would start negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible,” aimed at disarming Hezbollah and reaching a full peace agreement between the two nations.