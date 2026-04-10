/'They better not be...better stop now': Trump says after Iran charging fees from tankers passing Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 9) warned that Iran ‘better stop now’ if it is charging fees to oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. His comments on Truth Social further strained an already fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, coming less than two days after it was reached. Trump said on Tuesday evening that the US would agree to a two-week suspension of hostilities with the Islamic Republic on the condition that it ensures “the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

However, vessel traffic through the strategic waterway, responsible for roughly 20% of global oil supply, remains heavily restricted, continuing a disruption that began after the war started on February 28. Meanwhile, reports cited by the Financial Times suggest Iran is preparing to impose fees on shipping companies, payable in cryptocurrency, to allow passage through the strait. “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait,” Trump wrote in Thursday’s post. “They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” he wrote.

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