Nicolas Maduro, on Monday (January 5) in a New York court, where he was produced along with his wife Cilia Flores, said, “I am the President of Venezuela. I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured at my home in Caracas. I am innocent. I am a decent man, and I am the President. I have the indictment in my hands for the first time. I prefer to read it personally.” Nicolas, along with his wife, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the US. Maduro also said that he would like to have a consular visit.

Notably, the judge has ordered Nicolas Maduro to appear in court on March 17 for the hearing. Maduro's attorney, Barry Joel Pollack, said that there are issues with the legality of abduction. There are some medical issues with Maduro. Flores was injured, and there were bruises on her ribs. He went on to say that Maduro is not seeking bail, without prejudice to applying later.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Nicolas Maduro's legal representative, Barry Pollack?

Pollack, a seasoned trial attorney based in Washington, has been a key figure in Julian Assange's legal battles since 2012, when the WikiLeaks founder took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. He has stood by Assange throughout significant events, including the publication of Democratic Party emails during the 2016 US presidential election, the formal charges brought against Assange during Donald Trump's first term, revealed in 2018, and his eventual arrest in 2019. After spending seven years in a British jail, Assange was later released.