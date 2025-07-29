/‘He stole people that worked for me’: Trump on why he cut ties with Epstein

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jul 28) said that he ended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and threw him out of his private club in Florida after Epstein betrayed him by “stealing people” who worked for him. The US president did not elaborate on which employees. This comes after the White House gave a different explanation on why Trump cut ties with the sex offender, saying that Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for “being a creep”.

Speaking at his golf property in Turnberry, Scotland, Trump was asked to explain why he had a fallout with Epstein. “That’s such old history, very easy to explain, but I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it,” he said. The US president then added, “he did something that was inappropriate.”

“He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again,’” Trump said. “He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.”

He further added, “I threw him out and that was it. I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth.”

Trump on Monday also denied the allegations reported by the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper said that Trump had sent letters and a drawing of a woman’s body to Epstein on his 50th birthday. “I’m not a drawing person,” Trump said. “I don’t do drawings of women, that I can tell you.”

The US president also said that he refused an invitation to visit Epstein’s private island. “I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island,” Trump said. “In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island.”

Last week, White House communications director Steven Cheung, earlier said, “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

Recently, Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the public release of the confidential grand jury transcripts in the case. However, one federal judge has denied the request, while another has yet to rule.

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said that the president wants “full transparency” in the Epstein case.

“The president has been very clear. We’re not shielding anything,” Vance said in response to a reporter’s question. “The president has directed the attorney general to release all credible information and, frankly, to go and find additional credible information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.”