/'Hamas's fake campaign': Israel accuses IPC of 'fabricated report' of famine in Gaza

Hours after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared famine in Gaza, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the IPC of publishing a "fabricated report" to fit "Hamas's fake campaign". Israel further accused them of twisting their own rules.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the organisation published a "tailor-made fabricated report to fit Hamas's fake campaign", adding that it has "twisted its own rules and ignored its own criteria just to produce false accusations against Israel".

The ministry stated that the IPC changed its own global standard, stressing that it halved a threshold of those facing famine from 30 per cent to 15 per cent, as well as "totally ignoring its second criterion of death rate".

"The entire IPC document is based on Hamas lies laundered through organizations with vested interests," Israel added.

'No famine in Gaza'

The Israeli foreign minister further denied the IPC report and claimed that "there is no famine in Gaza," as it cited 100,000 trucks of aid entering Gaza over nearly two years of war and a recent "sharp decline in food prices".

They said that every forecast the IPC has made about Gaza has been proven baseless and "completely false".

Israel added that their assessment will also be thrown into the despicable trash bin of political documents.

Moreover, COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, accused Hamas of a "false starvation campaign", saying that the UN and others were spreading unfounded claims about hunger in Gaza.

IPC officially declares ‘famine’

This comes after the IPC, a UN-supported entity tasked with assessing global hunger, officially declared a famine in Gaza City on Friday. According to IPC, by the end of September, the situation could turn even more grim as the famine could spread to other areas, affecting approximately 1.07 million people, who are already facing acute food shortages.

The Israeli embassy in India on Friday also took to X, denying the claims of hunger in Gaza, as it said that the food scene in Gaza City is in a much better state this July.

"From shawarma to seafood, Gaza City's food scene was in a much better state this July.



Restaurants are open, a variety of dishes are available – yes, food is present in Gaza," they wrote. The embassy also shared a video of people enjoying pizza, shawarma and seafood.