Israel’s military has said that one of the bodies returned by Hamas does not match any of the Israeli hostages. This came after examinations were conducted at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine. Hamas had handed over four bodies on Tuesday (October 14), which were initially thought to belong to hostages, but Israel has now clarified that one of them does not match any missing Israeli citizens.

Among the three bodies that were confirmed as hostages, the identities have been revealed:

Uriel Baruch : A 35-year-old father of two, who was kidnapped during the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. His family was informed in March 2024 that he was dead, and his body had been taken to Gaza.

Tamir Nimrodi : A 20-year-old education officer, abducted at the Erez Crossing on the same day. His fate was uncertain until his remains were handed over. His family confirmed he was murdered while in Hamas custody.

Eitan Levi: A 53-year-old taxi driver from Bat Yam, killed by Hamas gunmen near Gaza's border. His body was filmed being desecrated in Gaza before being handed back.

Before the ceasefire took effect, 48 Israeli hostages were still held in Gaza, with 28 thought to be deceased. Of the four bodies handed over recently, three have now been identified as Baruch, Nimrodi, and Levi, but the fourth body remains unidentified. This leaves 21 deceased hostages still in Gaza.

The return of the bodies follows a ceasefire deal aimed at securing the release of all hostages, both living and dead. While Israel had set a deadline for Hamas to return all remains by Monday, it appears that some delays have occurred, raising concerns that this could lead to tensions and potentially disrupt the fragile ceasefire.