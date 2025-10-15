Israel has clarified that one body returned by Hamas isn’t of a hostage, while three other deceased hostages have been identified
Israel’s military has said that one of the bodies returned by Hamas does not match any of the Israeli hostages. This came after examinations were conducted at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine. Hamas had handed over four bodies on Tuesday (October 14), which were initially thought to belong to hostages, but Israel has now clarified that one of them does not match any missing Israeli citizens.
Among the three bodies that were confirmed as hostages, the identities have been revealed:
Before the ceasefire took effect, 48 Israeli hostages were still held in Gaza, with 28 thought to be deceased. Of the four bodies handed over recently, three have now been identified as Baruch, Nimrodi, and Levi, but the fourth body remains unidentified. This leaves 21 deceased hostages still in Gaza.
The return of the bodies follows a ceasefire deal aimed at securing the release of all hostages, both living and dead. While Israel had set a deadline for Hamas to return all remains by Monday, it appears that some delays have occurred, raising concerns that this could lead to tensions and potentially disrupt the fragile ceasefire.
In Gaza, locals are anxious about a potential resumption of the conflict. Prices of essential goods like flour and oil have surged, as many residents fear that aid might be halted due to tensions between Hamas and Israel. Displaced families in Gaza, such as Neven Al-Mughrabi’s, express unease over the ongoing uncertainty and the possibility that the ceasefire could collapse at any moment. Negotiations in Egypt continue, as mediators try to keep the ceasefire on track and address the issues between Hamas and Israel.