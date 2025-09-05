/‘Defence is too defensive’: Trump wants Pentagon renamed as ‘Department of War’ and it will cost US BILLIONS

US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defence as the Department of War. The White House says the move is part of a wider push to project a stronger and more aggressive image of America’s military. A senior official confirmed the plan, though the change would normally need an act of Congress. According to people familiar with the matter, the administration is exploring legal ways to bypass a vote. The War Department existed from America’s independence until 1947, when it was replaced by the Department of Defence under President Harry Truman.

Hegseth repeats Trump’s call

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has openly embraced the term “warfighters”, backed the president’s plan. On Thursday night, he posted simply “Department of War” on X. He has even renamed his Pentagon conference room the “W.A.R. Room.” In a Fox News interview, Hegseth said, “We won World War I, and we won World War II, not with the Department of Defence, but with a War Department. As the president has said, we’re not just defence, we’re offence.”

Cost concerns over Pentagon overhaul

Renaming the department could cost billions, with the need to update signage, stationery, emblems and plaques across hundreds of Pentagon agencies and bases worldwide. Critics warn this could undermine Trump’s own efforts to cut military spending and waste. Still, the rebrand fits Trump’s push to overhaul the post-World War II national security system created under Truman. He has already slashed the National Security Council and cut several Pentagon agencies.

‘Defence is too defensive’

Trump has raised the idea repeatedly since taking office, even with NATO allies. At a rally last month, he argued, “As Department of War, we won everything. We won everything. We’re going to have to go back to that.” Explaining the logic, he added, “Defence is too defensive. And we want to be defensive, but we want to be offensive too if we have to be. So, it just sounded to me like a better name.”

Democrats hit back