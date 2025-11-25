/‘Bring civility back’: Will US ban 'pyjamas and slippers' at airports? What transport secy said

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a nationwide call for Americans to stop boarding flights in pyjamas and slippers, calling the growing trend a decline in travel etiquette. Stressing the need to 'bring civility back', Duffy stated that airport standards have 'gone too far'.

“Let’s not show up at the airport in slippers and pyjamas, it’s time we bring civility back," the US Transportation Secretary said. Speaking on Fox Business, he also said," People dress up like they're going to bed when they fly... We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up."

Netizens react to the remarks of US Transportation Secretary

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netizens on the social media platform X quickly piled in and began trolling, meme-ing, and mocking the transportation secretary in the surfaced video for blaming travellers instead of addressing the real problems. One of the users supported the Secretary's stand and said,"He’s not telling you to wear a suit or a dress. He’s telling you not to wear your fucking pyjamas. And he’s right."

The next said,"I always dress for flying. Makes you feel better. I never understood the pyjama or sweats thing at all. Like you've stopped caring about yourself. It's not about others. It's about self-respect, I figure."

"You shouldn't wear your pyjamas. But the airlines went from caring about people's comfort and space to packing people in like sardines and trying to maximise profit by lowering their standards. So people are trying to be more comfortable in an uncomfortable position created by the airline industry, which doesn't care about your travel experience. People's responses reflect that," another said.

One of the netizens expressed frustration and said, "People stand in huge lines to get stuffed into narrow seats with no leg room. The bathrooms are insanely tiny. Disembarking from the plane is chaos. The food is barely food. But sure, the problem is wearing comfortable clothing and not dressing up."