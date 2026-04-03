/‘Bridges next, then…’: Trump issues another BIG warning to Iran, threatens to strike Tehran’s infrastructure

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 2) warned to strike Iran’s electrical power plants, a day after American forces destroyed the Islamic Republic’s largest bridge. The US president hailed the “greatest” and “most powerful” military of his country, saying that they haven’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. He warned Tehran’s new regime, claiming that they know what has to be done.

“Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier on Wednesday (Apr 1), Trump threatened to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages” before the US-Israeli strikes hit a bridge in the northern town of Karaj that resulted in civilian casualties. Posting a video on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote that “the biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again”, ominously adding, “Much more to follow!” Trump further warned Iran to “make a deal before it is too late and there is nothing left of what still could become a great country.”

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The highway bridge, which connects Tehran to the western city of Karaj. The footage posted by Trump showed the structure erupting in flames and thick smoke following the attack. Israeli forces reportedly said they were not aware of the attack.

As hostilities continue in West Asia, Iran retaliates against the US and Israel across the Gulf. In a recent warning, Iran threatened to strike major US companies in the region, including Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Tesla, Nvidia, Intel, Palantir, JP Morgan, and Boeing.

Iran has also blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz, targeting vessels that are attempting to cross the waterway without prior approval from Tehran. This has triggered a global energy supply crisis and has significantly affected international trade. Trump has repeatedly called on European powers to help open the strait using force, expressing disappointment with NATO. Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday (Apr 2) urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to authorise the use of force to protect the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks.