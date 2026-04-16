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'Blood has stained my profession': Teachers protest in Turkey after second school shooting claims 10 lives

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 21:49 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 21:49 IST
'Blood has stained my profession': Teachers protest in Turkey after second school shooting claims 10 lives

'Blood has stained my profession': Teachers protest in Turkey after second school shooting claims 10 lives Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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Educators across Turkey have launched a massive protest following a second school shooting that left 10 people dead.

After the second school shooting killed in Turkey, more than 3,500 teachers from several education unions protested in the capital Ankara on Thursday (Apr 16). They are calling for the resignation of the education minister. "Blood has stained my profession," and "Where were you while the children were dying," protesters shouted, an AFP news agency photographer reported at the scene.

The death toll in the incident has mounted to 10, leaving several injured after a student opened fire at a school in Turkey on Wednesday (Apr 15). The incident took place in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, and the province's governor, Mukerrem Unluer, was seen describing it to reporters on the ground.He said that the perpetrator came to school with weapons in his backpack, which he believed belonged to his father.

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The Interior Ministry has said that 4 administrative inspectors general and 4 police chief inspectors have been deployed to investigate the incident. "A student came to school with guns that we believe belonged to his father in his backpack. He entered two classrooms and opened fire randomly, causing injuries and deaths," Unluer told reporters, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Also read: Turkey school mass shooting: Teen attacker injures 16 people before killing himself - Here’s what we know so far

The Interior Ministry posted on X, “Our public prosecutors, assigned under the coordination of our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, continue their examinations at the scene. We pray to Allah for mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives, offer our condolences to their grieving families, and wish a speedy recovery to our injured citizens.”

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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