/'Blatant double standard': Iran blames 'Israel and US proxies' for Davos snub, links protest to 'genocide of Palestinians'

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday (Jan 20) lashed out at the organisers of World Economic Forum in Davos after they cancelled his appearance amid ongoing protest in Iran against the regime. Araghchi claimed that his invite was cancelled based on “lies and political pressure from Israel and US based proxies.” Linking the situation in Iran to that of Palestine, the Iranian foreign minister said that the invitation to Israeli officials have not been cancelled despite “genocide of Palestinians” by Israel. Calling out the “blatant double standard”, Araghchi also said that the decision against Iran shows the “intellectual bankruptcy” of the organisation. Abbas Araghchi was scheduled to speak on Tuesday during the annual gathering of the global elite at the upscale Swiss ski resort town.

"The Iranian Foreign Minister will not be attending Davos," the World Economic Forum said on X. "Although he was invited last fall, the tragic loss of lives of civilians in Iran over the past few weeks means that it is not right for the Iranian government to be represented at Davos this year," it added. Norway-based Iran Human Rights have reported that it has verified the deaths of 3,428 protesters killed by security forces. The NGO warned that the true toll is likely to be far higher, AFP reported.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi slammed Israel in his post and wrote on X, “The sad irony: Israel's genocide of Palestinians and mass slaughter of 71,000 innocent people have not compelled WEF to cancel any invitation extended to Israeli officials whatsoever. In fact, Herzog even did a victory lap in Davos as early as January 2024, even as he faced criminal charges in Switzerland for the unfolding Genocide in Gaza.”