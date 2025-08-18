/'Big day at White House': Trump blasts fake news media ahead of Zelensky meeting, calls them 'stupid people'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 18) again blasted fake news, calling them "stupid people, with no common sense or intelligence." Noting the coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war, he further said that they have made the ongoing "disaster" more difficult to fix.

Again claiming credit for mediating six wars in six months, Trump in a post on Truth Social said, "I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many other who truly don’t have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war, not mine."

The US president stressed that he is only trying to stop it and "not to prosecute it any further". He said that he does not need the advice of people who have not been able to stop these things.

"It would have NEVER happened if I were President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them," he wrote.

"They are “STUPID” people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done — I always do," Trump said.

He further lambasted the fake news media, saying that he is totally convinced that if Russia raised their hands and said, "We give up, we concede, we surrender, we will GIVE Ukraine and the great United States of America, the most revered, respected, and powerful of all countries, EVER, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and everything surrounding them for a thousand miles, the Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J. Trump, one of the worst days in the history of our Country.”

Trump said that's why they are the "FAKE NEWS" and the badly failing Radical Left Democrats.