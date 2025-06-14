'Bibi crossed 'red line' when it struck Iran nuclear facilities', says China's UN envoy amid Israel-Iran war

China's UN envoy Fu Cong on Saturday (June 14) while speaking to the media said that Israel crossed the ‘red line’ when it hit Iran's nuclear facilities.

On being asked about the situation unfolding in Iran and Israel, he said, “We strongly condemn Israelis attack on Iran. This is a violation of Iran's sovereign internal integrity and we are particularly concerned that they are attacking nuclear facilities, which is another red line that Israel has crossed.”

Also Read: Out of Earth defence: Israel intercepts Iranian ballistic missile in space - What is exoatmospheric interception? WATCH

Earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they launched an attack on dozens of targets in Israel after its large scale attack on the Islamic republic.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps... has executed its decisive and precise response against tens of targets, military centres and airbases of the usurping Zionist regime in the occupied territories," the Guards said in a statement carried by state media.

Meanwhile, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said less than 100 ballistic missiles were fired from Iran at Israel in the two barrages. He says most of the missiles were intercepted by air defenses or fell short before reaching the country. “There are a limited number of impacts on buildings, some were caused by interception fragments,” he says.

On Friday (June 13), Israel launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin in a press conference said that over 200 Israeli Air Force aircraft were involved in the opening strikes on Iran early this morning.

He says fighter jets dropped over 330 munitions on some 100 targets in the strikes. Defrin also confirms that Israel killed several top Iranian officials in the strikes, including Iran’s military commander Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC chief Hossein Salami, and head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholam Ali Rashid.