/‘America attacking Iran is the only hope we have’: Iranian man takes life after urging Trump against deal with Tehran

An Iranian man reportedly took his life after posting a video message in which he appealed to US President Donald Trump to abandon any diplomatic engagement with Iran’s ruling establishment. The man hailed from the southern port city of Bushehr, as per the local media.

The man was identified by activists and Iranian media as Pouria Hamidi. He recorded a 10-minute-long video speaking in English that circulated widely on social media over the weekend. In the shared clip, the man sought to draw international attention to what he described as a violent crackdown on recent anti-government protests in Iran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“America attacking Iran is the only hope we have right now. We can't fight this regime alone. Our people need foreign intervention," he said in the clip.

He said at the beginning of the video that he might no longer be alive when the video was viewed. He claimed that tens of thousands of people had been killed during the unrest, alleging mass casualties during protests that erupted earlier this year. “Please, do whatever you can to stop this deal," he said, adding that protesters had continued demonstrations, believing international pressure would follow.

Iran - US deal: What's latets

Iran has hinted it may dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to 60 per cent if America lifts all sanctions on Tehran, Iran's atomic chief Mohammad Eslami said on Monday (Feb 09).