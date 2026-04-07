/‘A pilot reborn’: Hegseth draws parallels between US pilot’s rescue and Jesus Christ’s resurrection

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday (Apr 6) drew parallels between the rescue operation of the F-15E crew member, who was stranded in Iran after his fighter jet went down in enemy territory on Good Friday, and Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection. The US pilot was rescued on Easter Sunday following an intense special forces operation deep in Iran.

Speaking during a press conference on the rescue mission, Hegseth detailed how the airman “evaded capture for more than a day, scaling rugged ridges while hunted by the enemy.”

“When he was finally able to activate his emergency transponder, his first message was simple and it was powerful. He sent a message: ‘God is good,’” Hegseth said. “In that moment of isolation and danger, his faith and fighting spirit shone through.”

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Speaking of the F-15E shot down and the pilots rescue, Hegseth said, “You see, shot down on a Friday —Good Friday — hidden in a cave — a crevice — all of Saturday and rescued on Sunday,” Hegseth said. “Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday, a pilot reborn. All home and accounted for. A nation rejoicing. God is good.”

The F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday (Apr 3), the first such incident since the start of the war. While the first pilot was rescued by the US forces earlier, the second had remained missing behind the enemy lines as American and Iranian forces raced to locate him. Reports suggested that the second crew member from the downed F-15E has been recovered after a “heavy firefight”.

“No American lives were lost,” Hegseth said. “We leave no man behind. And that is not luck. It’s the result of unmatched training, superior technology and unbreakable warrior ethos and sheer American grit. Our special operators, pilots and support crews performed with near perfection under fire, and they were lethal.”

“Just ask any Iranian soldier who dared attempt to get anywhere near that pilot before or during that mission. Death from above. Our troops turned a potential tragedy into a resounding demonstration of American resolve and capability,” he said.