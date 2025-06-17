/'25 years of IDIOTIC FOREIGN POLICY': US Vice President JD Vance warns Trump might decide on 'further action' to end Iranian enrichment

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (June 17) took to social media, to clarify some of the concerns rising on social media on the Israel-Iran war.

Admitting that he is biased towards US President Donald Trump, Vance reiterated that Trump has been "amazingly consistent" for over 10 years, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

"Over the last few months, he encouraged his foreign policy team to reach a deal with the Iranians to accomplish this goal. The president has made clear that Iran cannot have uranium enrichment," the US vice president said.

Vance stressed that Trump has repeatedly said that this would happen one of two ways--the easy way or the "other" way.

While addressing another concern, the US vice president said, "I've seen a lot of confusion over the issue of civilian nuclear power and uranium enrichment. These are distinct issues."

He continued Iran could have civilian nuclear power without enrichment, but Iran rejected that, adding that Iran enriched uranium far above the level necessary for any civilian purpose.

"They've been found in violation of their non-proliferation obligations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is hardly a rightwing organization," he said.

"It's one thing to want civilian nuclear energy. It's another thing to demand sophisticated enrichment capacity. And it's still another to cling to enrichment while simultaneously violating basic non-proliferation obligations and enriching right to the point of weapons-grade uranium," Vance added.

He said that there is no single good argument for why Iran needed to enrich uranium well above the threshold for civilian use.

"I've yet to see a single good argument for why Iran was justified in violating its non-proliferation obligations. I've yet to see a single good pushback against the IAEA's findings."

He praised the US president for showing remarkable restraint in keeping the military's focus on protecting our troops and protecting our citizens.

"He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president. And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy," Vance said.

The US vice president further assured that Trump is only interested in using the American military to "accomplish the American people's goals. Whatever he does, that is his focus."