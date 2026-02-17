/Zelensky Faces New Graft Storm, Former Energy Minister Is Suspect In Kickback Case

Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities accused former energy minister German Galushchenko of money laundering and criminal conspiracy. This is part of a major probe that has roiled politics for months and focused attention on high-profile graft. The so-called "Midas" case centres on an alleged $100-million kickback scheme at the state atomic agency Energoatom that has ensnared senior officials and business elites, including a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky.