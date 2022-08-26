Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: World narrowly avoided radiation accident, says Zelensky

Published: Aug 26, 2022
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, held by Russian forces, was disconnected from the power grid for the first time in its history on Thursday, according to the country's nuclear operator. US has urged Russia to demilitarize nuclear plant.
