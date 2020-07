He's just eight years old but Ryan Kaji is already wildly successful and famous. He has 25.7 million followers on YouTube and was named 2019's highest paid content creator on the platform, raking in $26 million. However, since the coronavirus lockdown, Kaji, like many other influencers, has pivoted. Now, the family creates more content about fun activities to do during lockdown, and talks to experts about the virus.