Yangon newspaper vendor fears low sales with people avoiding news of military leaders

Feb 03, 2021, 06.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A 50-year-old newspaper vendor in Yangon said on Wednesday (February 3) he worries for his livelihood in the wake of a military coup that overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi earlier this week.
