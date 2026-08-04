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Wrestling to become a man is Togo's ancestral rite of passage

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 22:31 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 22:31 IST
Every mid-july, thousands of ethnic Kabye men aged 18 to 20 take part in the ancestral rite of passage in the West African nation's Kara region, hundreds of miles from Togo's capital, Lome.

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