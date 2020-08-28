LIVE TV
World's oldest Ironman | 87-year-old Inada prepares for next year's championship
Aug 28, 2020, 02.40 PM(IST)
87-year-old Hiromu Inada from Japan holds the title of the world’s oldest Ironman. The enthusiast is sill training on his bike with the hope to continue competing into his 90s. Inada took up the sports after his retirement.