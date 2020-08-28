World's oldest Ironman | 87-year-old Inada prepares for next year's championship

Aug 28, 2020, 02.40 PM(IST)
Follow Us
87-year-old Hiromu Inada from Japan holds the title of the world’s oldest Ironman. The enthusiast is sill training on his bike with the hope to continue competing into his 90s. Inada took up the sports after his retirement.