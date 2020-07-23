LIVE TV
Women officers in Indian Army to shoulder larger roles; Govt issues formal grant letter
Jul 23, 2020, 06.40 PM(IST)
The Ministry of Defence has issued the formal government sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to Women Officers in the Indian Army