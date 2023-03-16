WION Sports Extra: Is it time for Jurgen Klopp to move on from Liverpool?

Liverpool will end the 2022-23 season without any major silverware following a 2-6 aggregate defeat against holders Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The six-time champions were in the race for the quadruple till the last day of the last season and their fall has been dramatic with even a top-four finish in the Premier League looking difficult at this stage. Questions have been raised regarding Jurgen Klopp's tactics throughout the season and last night's experimentation at the Santiago Bernabeu has further bolstered the claims that the German's time at Anfield is nearing the end of his tenure.