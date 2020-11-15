LIVE TV
WION Ground Report: Indian troops all geared up for deployment in South Sudan
Nov 15, 2020, 09.45 AM(IST)
India follows a long & deep tradition of contributing into United Nations peacekeeping missions. WION brings you a ground report from special training camp for UN's peacekeeping mission where braves are all geared up to be posted in South Sudan.
