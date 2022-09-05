WION Fineprint | Taiwan tycoon to fund 3.3 million-strong army of ‘civilian warriors’

Published: Sep 05, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Taiwanese tycoon has announced his plan to train 3.3 million “civilian warriors” and marksmen to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, using $32 million of his own money. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
