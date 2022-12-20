WION Fineprint | Scaloni: The other Lionel

Lionel Messi of Argentina is the focus of all media attention, as it should be. The "Little Genius" won the World Cup at the fifth attempt, proving that the last dance, if that is what it was, was the best. But without the other Lionel, it would not have happened. The golden rule of football is that the stars shine brightest when the side as a whole is balanced, and rookie coach Lionel Scaloni is in charge of providing Messi with the best, most cohesive team of his lengthy international career.