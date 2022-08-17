WION Fineprint: Recession fears could test work from home flexibility

Published: Aug 17, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST)
Work from home could soon become a thing of the past as more and more companies call their employees back to the office. However, employees across the world say they prefer a hybrid working model. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
