WION Exclusive: Red Bull's Horner reflects on Verstappen's F1 triumph

The 2021 F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi continues to dominate headlines a month before pre-season testing begins. 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has still not committed to racing in 2022 after the controversial end to last season that saw Max Verstappen win a maiden world title. Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner oversaw Verstappen's title challenge and was closely involved in the final moments of the Abu Dhabi GP. Horner spoke to WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo on Verstappen's win and also on the Hamilton uncertainty.