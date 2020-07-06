WION Dispatch: LGBTQ activists vs hardliners in Turkey, Pride celebrations expose fault lines

Jul 06, 2020, 09.00 PM(IST)
Homosexuality is legal and LGBTQ people have the right to seek asylum in Turkey since 1951. Pride celebrations under the rule of Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have come under attacks from the hardliners. Watch report.