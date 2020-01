A large group of people held a protest near the US embassy in New Delhi over the killing of top Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The demonstrators gathered in the capital carrying the posters of Soleimani. The plan was for the protest march to end outside the US Embassy, but it was stopped halfway by the authorities for security reasons. The protests were led by prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, and Mehmood Pracha. #SoleimaniKilling #DelhiProtest #QassemSoleimani