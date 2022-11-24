LIVE TV

World

FIFA

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


WION Climate Tracker: Activists from 'Just Stop Oil' target artifacts across UK

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
In a protest against climate change inaction, a few activists glued their hands to some of the famous paintings. Over 30 activists have been jailed so far in the UK.