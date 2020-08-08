WION Broadband Olympic Edition: Karmakar's Narrow Miss at London

The margin between victory and defeat at the Olympics can range from one-hundredth of a second to something even more measurable as 0.9 millimetres. An Olympic medal leads to sporting immortality but not many remember those who miss out. At the London Olympics, Joydeep Karmakar defied the odds and form books to finish 4th in the Men's Prone. Dismissed as nothing more than a tourist by many in the Indian sporting circles, Karmakar delivered his best at the biggest stage in world sport. 8 years later he admits he broke down seeing others on the podium but had no regrets having performed to the best of his abilities.