Will this ceasefire usher in peace in the war-ravaged Myanmar? | World At War

The Myanmar Junta has faced the sternest challenge to its authority since grabbing power in a 2021 coup by an alliance of three Myanmar ethnic minority groups, called the Brotherhood alliance, which has waged a coordinated offensive since the 27th of October, thereby rattling the military. The offensive, named by rebels as Operation 1027, signifying the date on which it began, has made inroads into the Junta-controlled areas in the northern Shan state, Kayah state in the east and Rakhine state in the west. Now, In a major breakthrough, Myanmar's ruling Junta and the Brotherhood alliance agreed to an immediate ceasefire on the 12th of January, a result of Beijing-mediated peace talks. Will this ceasefire be a lasting one and usher in peace in the war ravaged nation?