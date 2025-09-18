LOGIN
Will Saudi shield Pakistan against India in Operation Sindoor

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 22:21 IST
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a NATO-style defence pact, the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement. The deal commits both nations to defend each other in case of aggression. For Pakistan, this is a direct shield against India. For Saudi Arabia, it’s about securing allies as doubts grow over U.S. reliability. But the pact could have far-reaching consequences. Riyadh may turn to Pakistan for nuclear technology, a move that could pit Saudi Arabia against India in any future conflict. Has Saudi Arabia effectively aligned itself with Pakistan’s wars? And how should India prepare for the fallout?

