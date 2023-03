The chief of the Wagner mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin who has gone round prisons, recruiting convicts to fight on the battlefields of Ukraine has made the battle of Bakhmut a prestige issue. Recently, Yevgeny Prigozhin complained about not getting enough ammunition to fight. Prigozhin has also criticised the tactics employed by the regular Russian forces. So Prigozhin's reputation and his clout in Moscow hinges on the fate of Bakhmut.