/West Bank Exodus: Palestinian Bedouin Families Forced to Flee Amid Settler Violence

Published: Dec 06, 2025, 24:19 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 24:19 IST
Dozens of Palestinian Bedouin and herding families have fled their homes across the West Bank, reporting months of harassment, night raids and settler attacks.
According to the United Nations, more than 3,200 Palestinians have been displaced in recent months, marking one of the worst periods of settler violence since records began.
Illegal outposts have expanded rapidly, many later legalized by authorities, tightening control over land that was once occupied by Palestinian communities.