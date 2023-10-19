Washington on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
The American forces in Iraq were targeted in two separate drone attacks on Wednesday. One of the Armed drones caused minor injuries to the Troops. Even though the American Military has managed to intercept the unmanned aerial vehicle Washington at this moment is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups.

