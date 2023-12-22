videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global in merger talks
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 22, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
As per reports, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have held talks about a potential merger of the two media companies.
trending now
Israel-Hamas war: US backs on Security Council vote on Gaza aid
Indian student in UK found dead in London Lake | Was studying in Loughborough university
Spotlight on Pakistan's 'University of Jihad'
'Mamma Mia' : Look what ABBA did in London
Philippines boosts maritime security amid tensions with Beijing
recommended videos
Covid-19 JN.1 variant : 2997 active cases of covid in India, highest surge in Kerala
Biden administration to visit Mexico amid migrant crisis concerns
Russia's bid for aviation independence amid sanctions
French President Macron invited to be chief guest at India Republic Day 2024
Residents visit evacuated Icelandic town for first time since volcanic eruption
recommended videos
Covid-19 JN.1 variant : 2997 active cases of covid in India, highest surge in Kerala
Biden administration to visit Mexico amid migrant crisis concerns
Russia's bid for aviation independence amid sanctions
French President Macron invited to be chief guest at India Republic Day 2024