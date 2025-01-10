Analyst job cuts on Wall Street are reshaping equity research. Forces like regulation, passive investing, and AI have all conspired to squeeze equity research in ways few could have imagined. Now, countless "sell-side" analysts have had to reinvent themselves as a result. These days, analysts are plying their trade on social media, dishing out advice in investing.
Wall street analysts' pay drops to 30%
