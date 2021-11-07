Violent unrest over Iraq's election results spirals into a crisis

The violent unrest over Iraq's election results has spiralled into a crisis. Earlier today Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was targeted in a drone attack at his high security residence in capital Baghdad's high security green zone. Officials say that a drone laden with explosives struck the building. The leader - however escaped unhurt from the assassination attempt. While 6 bodyguards were injured photos issued by Kadhemi's office showed debris strewn on the ground. Below a damaged exterior stairway and a door that had been dislodged.