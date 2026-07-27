Sports: U.S. hooked on the next bet

Sports betting is booming across the United States, transforming from a niche activity into a multi-billion-dollar industry. With betting apps, online sportsbooks, and constant advertising making wagers more accessible than ever, millions of Americans are placing bets on everything from football and basketball to niche sporting events. But as the industry expands at record speed, concerns are growing over gambling addiction, financial risks, and the impact on young bettors. Is America becoming hooked on the next big bet? Watch this report for a closer look at the explosive rise of sports gambling in the U.S.