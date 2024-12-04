Paris Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen stated that he held no personal grudge against the Badminton World Federation (BWF). However, he went on to highlight several issues with the sport’s governing body, including a lack of attention to players' concerns and insufficient efforts to address mental health challenges within the sport. Axelsen’s remarks underscored frustration among athletes over being unheard and unsupported in key areas critical to their well-being.
Viktor Axelsen Hits Out At Badminton World Body For Ignoring Player’s Mental Health | WION Fineprint
